Jul. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls

Chippewa Falls's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 93. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. A 72-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Chippewa Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit chippewa.com.