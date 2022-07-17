Chippewa Falls's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 93. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. A 72-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Chippewa Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit chippewa.com.
Jul. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls
