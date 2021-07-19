Jul. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls

Tonight's weather conditions in Chippewa Falls: A few clouds overnight. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Chippewa Falls area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a balmy 85 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit chippewa.com for local news and weather.