Jul. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls

Tonight's weather conditions in Chippewa Falls: Considerable cloudiness. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 61F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chippewa Falls folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The Chippewa Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on chippewa.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

