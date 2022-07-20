Tonight's weather conditions in Chippewa Falls: A mostly clear sky. Low around 65F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 85 degrees. 60 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The sunshine will be intense Thursday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit chippewa.com for local news and weather.
Jul. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls
