Jul. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls

This evening in Chippewa Falls: Partly to mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms developing overnight. Low near 65F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Chippewa Falls Thursday. It looks to reach a warm 85 degrees. A 68-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on chippewa.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.