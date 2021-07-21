This evening in Chippewa Falls: Partly to mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms developing overnight. Low near 65F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Chippewa Falls Thursday. It looks to reach a warm 85 degrees. A 68-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on chippewa.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jul. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls
The entirety of Wisconsin is under an air-quality advisory because of smoke drifting down from wildfires in Canada.
