For the drive home in Chippewa Falls: Partly cloudy skies. Low 68F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Chippewa Falls Friday. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 91 though it will feel even hotter at 92.47. 71 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense Friday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit chippewa.com.
Jul. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls
