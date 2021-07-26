For the drive home in Chippewa Falls: Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Low around 65F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Chippewa Falls Tuesday. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Tuesday's outlook. The sunshine will be intense Tuesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit chippewa.com for more weather updates.
Jul. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls
