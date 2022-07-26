For the drive home in Chippewa Falls: Showers in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 62F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach a balmy 80 degrees. A 55-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense Wednesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit chippewa.com.
Jul. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls
Related to this story
Most Popular
Heavy rain and lightning are looking likely and for central and southern Wisconsin, a good chance of severe storms as well. Here's everything you need to know about the timing and hazards.
Watch now: Isolated activity Friday, but rain likely and severe storms possible across Wisconsin Saturday
While isolated showers and storms are in the forecast today and tonight in Wisconsin, rain will be much more widespread Saturday afternoon and evening. Some storms could be severe. Full details here.
The severe weather threat has gone away, but rain chances will persist Wednesday and Thursday. See when and where rain is most likely and what temperatures are looking like in our latest forecast.
Many will stay dry across the state Thursday, but showers and storms look more likely for Friday. Find out when the best chance of rain is in our area in our updated forecast.
Today's temperature in Chippewa Falls will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatur…
This evening's outlook for Chippewa Falls: Clear. Low near 50F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures ar…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Chippewa Falls community. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 77 degrees. We'll se…
This evening in Chippewa Falls: Mostly clear. Low 62F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday, Chippewa Falls folks should be prepared for high temp…
For the drive home in Chippewa Falls: Thunderstorms during the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low …
Chippewa Falls's evening forecast: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Chippewa F…