Jul. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls

For the drive home in Chippewa Falls: Thunderstorms, some strong in the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies overnight. Storms may produce large hail and strong winds. Low 67F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 84 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit chippewa.com.