This evening's outlook for Chippewa Falls: A mostly clear sky. Low 54F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Chippewa Falls area. It looks to reach a pleasant 78 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 54 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit chippewa.com for more weather updates.
Jul. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls
