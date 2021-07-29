Tonight's weather conditions in Chippewa Falls: Partly cloudy skies. Low 57F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Chippewa Falls Friday. It looks to reach a warm 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Chippewa Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on chippewa.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jul. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls
