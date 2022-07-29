 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jul. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls

Chippewa Falls's evening forecast: Clear. Low 54F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Chippewa Falls Saturday. It looks like it will be a warm 86 degrees. 65 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The sunshine will be intense Saturday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit chippewa.com.

