Jul. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls

This evening in Chippewa Falls: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms developing late at night. Low 67F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Looking ahead, the Chippewa Falls area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It should reach a warm 82 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 68 degrees. It's likely to rain tomorrow. Models are predicting a 65% chance. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Chippewa Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit chippewa.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

