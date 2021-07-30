This evening in Chippewa Falls: A mostly clear sky. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Chippewa Falls Saturday. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 82 degrees. 57 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. There is only a 24% chance of rain Saturday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The sunshine will be intense Saturday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit chippewa.com.
Jul. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls
Related to this story
Most Popular
Chippewa Falls folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 88 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatu…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Chippewa Falls. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 90. Today has the makings of a …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Chippewa Falls. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 90. Today has the makings of a …
Tonight's weather conditions in Chippewa Falls: Partly cloudy. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Tem…
For the drive home in Chippewa Falls: Thunderstorms, some strong in the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies overnight. Storms may pro…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Chippewa Falls. It looks to reach a balmy 87 degrees. 66 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are …
Chippewa Falls's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Hot tem…
Tonight's weather conditions in Chippewa Falls: Partly cloudy skies. Low 57F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Ch…
Chippewa Falls folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 89 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatu…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Chippewa Falls. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures …