Jul. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls

This evening in Chippewa Falls: A mostly clear sky. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Chippewa Falls Saturday. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 82 degrees. 57 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. There is only a 24% chance of rain Saturday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The sunshine will be intense Saturday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit chippewa.com.