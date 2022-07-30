 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jul. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls

Chippewa Falls's evening forecast: Clear. Low 62F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday, Chippewa Falls folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit chippewa.com.

