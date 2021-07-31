This evening in Chippewa Falls: Clear skies. Low near 55F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Chippewa Falls area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 50 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Chippewa Falls area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit chippewa.com for local news and weather.
Jul. 31, 2021 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls
