Chippewa Falls's evening forecast: Thunderstorms in the evening will give way to mostly cloudy skies overnight. Low 66F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Monday, Chippewa Falls folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 80 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit chippewa.com for local news and weather.
Jul. 31, 2022 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls
Related to this story
Most Popular
Watch now: Isolated showers and storms across Wisconsin Wednesday, better chance tonight with a cold front
Small rain chances during the day today in Wisconsin, but the good opportunity will occur tonight as a cold front moves across the state. Track the rain and temperatures in our updated forecast.
The cold front will clear us, but a little wave of low pressure will keep isolated showers and storms going. Find out where rain is most likely, when it will end, and what's in store for Friday here.
Heavy rain and lightning are looking likely and for central and southern Wisconsin, a good chance of severe storms as well. Here's everything you need to know about the timing and hazards.
Great conditions for all today. But it's Wisconsin, so you know things will be changing! See when rain chances will return and what will happen to our temperatures in our weekend forecast.
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Chippewa Falls area. It should reach a pleasant 79 degrees. A 54-degree low is forecasted. Expec…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Chippewa Falls community. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 77 degrees. We'll se…
Chippewa Falls's evening forecast: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Chippewa F…
The Chippewa Falls area can expect a hot day. It looks to reach a warm 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. It should…
Chippewa Falls folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 56 degrees to…
A NOAA analysis shows a steady increase in the average number of heat waves per year, with about two in the 1960s and six per year in the 2010s.