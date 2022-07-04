For the drive home in Chippewa Falls: Thunderstorms in the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies overnight. Low 67F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a warm 84 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Chippewa Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit chippewa.com for local news and weather.
Jul. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls
As a cold front pushes in, scattered storms are expected late this afternoon and evening across the state and some could be severe. Here's everything you need to know about the timing and threats.
A high chance of rain across the state Monday with severe storms expected in spots. The chance for severe weather will continue Tuesday as well. Here's the latest on the timing and threats.
Rain ahead and along a cold front today and tonight. Storms in central and northern Wisconsin could be severe. The front will finally clear the state Friday morning. Here's the latest information.
Watch now: Rain chances sticking around. Here's what to expect for Fourth of July weekend across Wisconsin
Many will stay dry Friday and Friday night, but rain will be making a comeback for Saturday. What about Sunday and the Fourth of July? See when rain is most likely in our holiday weekend forecast.
One cold front has cleared us, but another will already be pushing in again on Thursday. Track the temperature changes and when rain will return to our area in our updated forecast.
