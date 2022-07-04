 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In honor of Independence Day, Chippewa Herald is providing unlimited access to all of our content from June 28th-July 4th! Presented by American Waterworks

Jul. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls

For the drive home in Chippewa Falls: Thunderstorms in the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies overnight. Low 67F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a warm 84 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Chippewa Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit chippewa.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News