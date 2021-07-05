Jul. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls

This evening in Chippewa Falls: A few clouds. Low 66F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday, Chippewa Falls folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 80 degrees. A 55-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 89% chance of precipitation. Tuesday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit chippewa.com for local news and weather.