Tonight's weather conditions in Chippewa Falls: A few clouds. Low 64F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chippewa Falls will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. It looks like it will be a pleasant 76 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 62 degrees. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Wednesday's outlook shows a 50% chance of rain. The Chippewa Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit chippewa.com.
Jul. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls
A high chance of rain across the state Monday with severe storms expected in spots. The chance for severe weather will continue Tuesday as well. Here's the latest on the timing and threats.
Rain ahead and along a cold front today and tonight. Storms in central and northern Wisconsin could be severe. The front will finally clear the state Friday morning. Here's the latest information.
Watch now: Rain chances sticking around. Here's what to expect for Fourth of July weekend across Wisconsin
Many will stay dry Friday and Friday night, but rain will be making a comeback for Saturday. What about Sunday and the Fourth of July? See when rain is most likely in our holiday weekend forecast.
One cold front has cleared us, but another will already be pushing in again on Thursday. Track the temperature changes and when rain will return to our area in our updated forecast.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Chippewa Falls. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 83 degrees. 67 degrees is today's low. We will see…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Chippewa Falls. It looks like it will be a warm 80 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thu…
As a cold front pushes in, scattered storms are expected late this afternoon and evening across the state and some could be severe. Here's everything you need to know about the timing and threats.
For the drive home in Chippewa Falls: Thunderstorms in the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies overnight. Low 67F. Winds SE at 5 to 1…
For the drive home in Chippewa Falls: A mostly clear sky. Low 54F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chippewa Falls folks will see warm temperatures to…
The Chippewa Falls area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 87 degrees. 64 degrees is today's low. We will see a…