Jul. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls

Tonight's weather conditions in Chippewa Falls: A few clouds. Low 64F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chippewa Falls will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. It looks like it will be a pleasant 76 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 62 degrees. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Wednesday's outlook shows a 50% chance of rain. The Chippewa Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit chippewa.com.