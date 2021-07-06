Jul. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls

For the drive home in Chippewa Falls: A steady rain in the evening. Showers continuing late. Low near 55F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Chippewa Falls people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a comfortable 65 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 50 degrees tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The Chippewa Falls area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on chippewa.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.