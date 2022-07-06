Jul. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls

This evening's outlook for Chippewa Falls: Overcast with rain showers at times. Low 62F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Thursday, Chippewa Falls folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 82 degrees. 61 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Thursday's outlook. The UV index Thursday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Chippewa Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit chippewa.com.