This evening's outlook for Chippewa Falls: Overcast with rain showers at times. Low 62F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Thursday, Chippewa Falls folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 82 degrees. 61 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Thursday's outlook. The UV index Thursday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Chippewa Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit chippewa.com.
Jul. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls
