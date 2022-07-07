This evening's outlook for Chippewa Falls: Mostly cloudy skies. Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Low 66F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Looking ahead, the Chippewa Falls area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 80 degrees. 57 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index Friday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit chippewa.com for local news and weather.
Jul. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls
