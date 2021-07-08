For the drive home in Chippewa Falls: Partly cloudy skies. Low 51F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Friday in Chippewa Falls. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 79 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit chippewa.com for more weather updates.
Jul. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls
