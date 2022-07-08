Tonight's weather conditions in Chippewa Falls: A few clouds. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 82 degrees. 61 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The sunshine will be intense Saturday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on chippewa.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jul. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls
