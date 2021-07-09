This evening in Chippewa Falls: Partly cloudy. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Chippewa Falls folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 56 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Chippewa Falls area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit chippewa.com for more weather updates.
Jul. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls
