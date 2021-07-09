 Skip to main content
Jul. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls

This evening in Chippewa Falls: Partly cloudy. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Chippewa Falls folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 56 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Chippewa Falls area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit chippewa.com for more weather updates.

