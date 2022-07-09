This evening's outlook for Chippewa Falls: Partly cloudy. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Chippewa Falls area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a warm 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 68 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense Sunday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit chippewa.com.
Jul. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls
