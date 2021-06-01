Tonight's weather conditions in Chippewa Falls: A few clouds. Low 53F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Chippewa Falls area can expect a hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 80 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 57 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit chippewa.com.
Jun. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls
