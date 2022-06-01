 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Jun. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls

Chippewa Falls's evening forecast: Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low 49F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Thursday, it will be a warm day in Chippewa Falls. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 45 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit chippewa.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News