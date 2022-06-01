Chippewa Falls's evening forecast: Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low 49F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Thursday, it will be a warm day in Chippewa Falls. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 45 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit chippewa.com.
Jun. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls
