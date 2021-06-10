This evening in Chippewa Falls: A few clouds. Low 68F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Chippewa Falls Friday. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 91. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 65 degrees. Friday, there is a 51% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Friday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Chippewa Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit chippewa.com for local news and weather.
Jun. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls
