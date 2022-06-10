 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jun. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls

Tonight's weather conditions in Chippewa Falls: Cloudy during the evening. A few showers developing late. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%. Saturday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Chippewa Falls community. It looks like it will be a comfortable 72 degrees. 58 degrees is tomorrow's low. There is a 62% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule tomorrow, you might want to make alternate plans. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit chippewa.com for local news and weather.

