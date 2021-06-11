Tonight's weather conditions in Chippewa Falls: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 62F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Looking ahead, the Chippewa Falls area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a balmy 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 57 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Chippewa Falls area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit chippewa.com for more weather updates.
Jun. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Chippewa Falls. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 92. Today has the makings of …
The Chippewa Falls area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 94. Today has the makings of a perfect…
Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a moderate 67 degrees. A 45-degree low is forecasted. It should be …
Chippewa Falls's evening forecast: Clear to partly cloudy. Low around 70F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, the Chippewa Falls area c…
Temperatures will be warm Monday in Chippewa Falls. It should reach a pleasant 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with …
The Chippewa Falls area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high o…
This evening's outlook for Chippewa Falls: Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low near 70F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Mond…
The Chippewa Falls area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 93. Today has the makings of a per…
For the drive home in Chippewa Falls: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 69F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Chippewa…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Chippewa Falls. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of …