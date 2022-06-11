Jun. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls

Tonight's weather conditions in Chippewa Falls: A few clouds. Low 54F. Winds light and variable. Chippewa Falls will see warm temperatures this Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 76 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 58 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit chippewa.com for local news and weather.