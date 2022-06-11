Tonight's weather conditions in Chippewa Falls: A few clouds. Low 54F. Winds light and variable. Chippewa Falls will see warm temperatures this Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 76 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 58 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit chippewa.com for local news and weather.
Jun. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls
