Jun. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls

Chippewa Falls's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies early followed by mostly cloudy skies and a few showers later at night. Low 59F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Monday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Chippewa Falls community. It looks to reach a comfortable 76 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. It's likely to rain tomorrow. Models are predicting a 66% chance. The Chippewa Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit chippewa.com for more weather updates.

