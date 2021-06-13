For the drive home in Chippewa Falls: Clear. Low 56F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Monday, Chippewa Falls folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 55 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Chippewa Falls area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit chippewa.com.
Jun. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Chippewa Falls. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 92. Today has the makings of …
Chippewa Falls folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 89 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though…
Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a moderate 67 degrees. A 45-degree low is forecasted. It should be …
The Chippewa Falls area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high o…
The Chippewa Falls area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 93. Today has the makings of a per…
This evening's outlook for Chippewa Falls: Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low near 70F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Mond…
This evening's outlook for Chippewa Falls: Clear. Low 56F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday, Chippewa Falls folks should be prepared for high …
Temperatures will be warm Monday in Chippewa Falls. It should reach a pleasant 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Chippewa Falls. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of …
The Chippewa Falls area can expect a hot day. It should reach a balmy 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low rea…