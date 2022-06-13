This evening in Chippewa Falls: Mostly cloudy. Low 67F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 96. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 67 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions are expected this Tuesday, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on chippewa.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jun. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls
Related to this story
Most Popular
As a warm front lifts across Wisconsin today, showers and storms look likely and some could be severe. Then the heat is on for Tuesday. Get all the details in our updated forecast.
Comfortable temperatures, but showers and storms expected today through the weekend across Wisconsin
Not only are scattered showers and storms in the forecast for Friday, but rain chances will be sticking around throughout the weekend. Find out when rain is most likely in our updated forecast.
While a few showers can't be ruled out, today is still looking like a nice day across the state. Things won't be so pleasant tomorrow. Find out when rain is most likely in our latest forecast.
It's shaping up to be a lovely day across the state today, but we won't be staying dry for long. A few showers will already be possible tonight. Here's when and where rain is most likely thru Friday.
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Chippewa Falls area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 76 degrees. 59 degrees is today'…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Chippewa Falls area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in te…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Chippewa Falls community. It looks to reach a pleasant 77 degrees. A 67-degree low is foreca…
🎧 Listen now for a unique discussion of major weather events recorded in the Bible.
It will be a warm day in Chippewa Falls. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 70 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 54 degrees t…
Chippewa Falls's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies early followed by mostly cloudy skies and a few showers later at night. Low 59F. Winds …