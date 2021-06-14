Jun. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls

This evening in Chippewa Falls: Clear skies. Low 53F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Chippewa Falls area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a balmy 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 50 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on chippewa.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.