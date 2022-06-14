Jun. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls

This evening in Chippewa Falls: Partly cloudy skies early. Showers and a possible thunderstorm developing later at night. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 68F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Wednesday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Chippewa Falls community. It should reach a comfortable 73 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 72% chance of rain. The Chippewa Falls area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit chippewa.com for local news and weather.