This evening in Chippewa Falls: Partly cloudy skies early. Showers and a possible thunderstorm developing later at night. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 68F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Wednesday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Chippewa Falls community. It should reach a comfortable 73 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 72% chance of rain. The Chippewa Falls area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit chippewa.com for local news and weather.
Jun. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls
Related to this story
Most Popular
Watch now: Extreme heat today with a small chance of severe storms, greater severe threat Wednesday in Wisconsin
Very hot and humid for many across the state today. A couple severe storms can't be ruled out this evening, but the greater chance arrives Wednesday with a cold front. Here's the latest information.
Comfortable temperatures, but showers and storms expected today through the weekend across Wisconsin
Not only are scattered showers and storms in the forecast for Friday, but rain chances will be sticking around throughout the weekend. Find out when rain is most likely in our updated forecast.
It's shaping up to be a lovely day across the state today, but we won't be staying dry for long. A few showers will already be possible tonight. Here's when and where rain is most likely thru Friday.
The two adults were still missing after they were swept away in the drainage ditch following severe thunderstorms that brought heavy rains and damaging winds to a wide swath of the Midwest and South, authorities said.
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Chippewa Falls area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 76 degrees. 59 degrees is today'…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Chippewa Falls area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in te…
While a few showers can't be ruled out, today is still looking like a nice day across the state. Things won't be so pleasant tomorrow. Find out when rain is most likely in our latest forecast.
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Chippewa Falls community. It looks to reach a pleasant 77 degrees. A 67-degree low is foreca…
It will be a warm day in Chippewa Falls. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 70 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 54 degrees t…
Chippewa Falls's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies early followed by mostly cloudy skies and a few showers later at night. Low 59F. Winds …