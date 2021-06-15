This evening's outlook for Chippewa Falls: Clear skies. Low 51F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 83 degrees. 61 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Chippewa Falls area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit chippewa.com for more weather updates.
Jun. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Chippewa Falls. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 92. Today has the makings of …
Chippewa Falls folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 89 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though…
The Chippewa Falls area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 93. Today has the makings of a per…
For the drive home in Chippewa Falls: Clear. Low 56F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Monday, Chippewa Falls folks should be prepared for high temp…
This evening's outlook for Chippewa Falls: Clear. Low 56F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday, Chippewa Falls folks should be prepared for high …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Chippewa Falls. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of …
The Chippewa Falls area can expect a hot day. It should reach a balmy 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low rea…
Chippewa Falls folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low rea…
Chippewa Falls folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though…