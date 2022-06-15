This evening in Chippewa Falls: Partly cloudy skies. Low 58F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Chippewa Falls Thursday. It should reach a warm 81 degrees. 57 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The UV index Thursday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions are expected this Thursday, with forecast models showing 22 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit chippewa.com.
Jun. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls
