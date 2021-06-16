Chippewa Falls's evening forecast: Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms later during the night. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 63F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Chippewa Falls Thursday. It looks like it will be a warm 89 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 61 degrees. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 47% chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense Thursday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Chippewa Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit chippewa.com for local news and weather.
Jun. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls
