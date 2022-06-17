For the drive home in Chippewa Falls: A mostly clear sky. Low near 50F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chippewa Falls folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It should reach a mild 76 degrees. 57 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Chippewa Falls area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit chippewa.com for local news and weather.
Jun. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls
Related to this story
Most Popular
Watch now: Extreme heat today with a small chance of severe storms, greater severe threat Wednesday in Wisconsin
Very hot and humid for many across the state today. A couple severe storms can't be ruled out this evening, but the greater chance arrives Wednesday with a cold front. Here's the latest information.
The two adults were still missing after they were swept away in the drainage ditch following severe thunderstorms that brought heavy rains and damaging winds to a wide swath of the Midwest and South, authorities said.
Comfortable temperatures, but showers and storms expected today through the weekend across Wisconsin
Not only are scattered showers and storms in the forecast for Friday, but rain chances will be sticking around throughout the weekend. Find out when rain is most likely in our updated forecast.
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Chippewa Falls community. It looks to reach a pleasant 77 degrees. A 67-degree low is foreca…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Chippewa Falls area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 76 degrees. 59 degrees is today'…
It will be a warm day in Chippewa Falls. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 70 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 54 degrees t…
Chippewa Falls's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies early followed by mostly cloudy skies and a few showers later at night. Low 59F. Winds …
🎧 Listen now for a unique discussion of major weather events recorded in the Bible.
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Chippewa Falls area. It looks to reach a mild 79 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is …
Tonight's weather conditions in Chippewa Falls: A few clouds. Low 54F. Winds light and variable. Chippewa Falls will see warm temperatures thi…