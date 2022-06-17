Jun. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls

For the drive home in Chippewa Falls: A mostly clear sky. Low near 50F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chippewa Falls folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It should reach a mild 76 degrees. 57 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Chippewa Falls area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit chippewa.com for local news and weather.