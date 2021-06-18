Tonight's weather conditions in Chippewa Falls: Partly cloudy skies. Low 58F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday, Chippewa Falls folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 56 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit chippewa.com for local news and weather.
Jun. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls
