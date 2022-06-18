This evening in Chippewa Falls: A few clouds from time to time. Low 58F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday, Chippewa Falls folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 86 degrees. A 72-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The UV index Sunday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit chippewa.com for more weather updates.
Jun. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls
Related to this story
Most Popular
Watch now: Extreme heat today with a small chance of severe storms, greater severe threat Wednesday in Wisconsin
Very hot and humid for many across the state today. A couple severe storms can't be ruled out this evening, but the greater chance arrives Wednesday with a cold front. Here's the latest information.
The two adults were still missing after they were swept away in the drainage ditch following severe thunderstorms that brought heavy rains and damaging winds to a wide swath of the Midwest and South, authorities said.
Comfortable temperatures, but showers and storms expected today through the weekend across Wisconsin
Not only are scattered showers and storms in the forecast for Friday, but rain chances will be sticking around throughout the weekend. Find out when rain is most likely in our updated forecast.
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Chippewa Falls community. It looks to reach a pleasant 77 degrees. A 67-degree low is foreca…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Chippewa Falls area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 76 degrees. 59 degrees is today'…
Chippewa Falls's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies early followed by mostly cloudy skies and a few showers later at night. Low 59F. Winds …
🎧 Listen now for a discussion on the location of and history behind Tornado Alley.
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Chippewa Falls area. It looks to reach a mild 79 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is …
About 60 Americans die a year from lightning strikes, but 4 to 5 times as many survive, although injuries can be serious. Here's what you need to know.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 96 though it will…