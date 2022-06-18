Jun. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
This evening in Chippewa Falls: A few clouds from time to time. Low 58F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday, Chippewa Falls folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 86 degrees. A 72-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The UV index Sunday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit chippewa.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

