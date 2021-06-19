Tonight's weather conditions in Chippewa Falls: Generally fair. Low 54F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Chippewa Falls community. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 72 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 53 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 78% chance of rain. The Chippewa Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on chippewa.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jun. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls
Related to this story
Most Popular
Chippewa Falls folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 89 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Chippewa Falls. It looks like it will be a balmy 89 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though…
For the drive home in Chippewa Falls: Clear. Low 56F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Monday, Chippewa Falls folks should be prepared for high temp…
Chippewa Falls folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though…
Tonight's weather conditions in Chippewa Falls: Partly cloudy skies. Low 58F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday, Chippewa Falls folks should …
Chippewa Falls folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures tho…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low rea…
This evening's outlook for Chippewa Falls: Clear. Low 56F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday, Chippewa Falls folks should be prepared for high …
The Chippewa Falls area can expect a very hot day. It should reach a warm 88 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low…
Chippewa Falls's evening forecast: Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms later during the night. Storms may conta…