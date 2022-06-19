 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jun. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls

For the drive home in Chippewa Falls: Mainly clear. Low 71F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Monday, Chippewa Falls folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 95. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 76 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit chippewa.com.

Local Weather

