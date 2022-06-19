For the drive home in Chippewa Falls: Mainly clear. Low 71F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Monday, Chippewa Falls folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 95. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 76 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit chippewa.com.
Jun. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls
Related to this story
Most Popular
Watch now: Extreme heat today with a small chance of severe storms, greater severe threat Wednesday in Wisconsin
Very hot and humid for many across the state today. A couple severe storms can't be ruled out this evening, but the greater chance arrives Wednesday with a cold front. Here's the latest information.
The two adults were still missing after they were swept away in the drainage ditch following severe thunderstorms that brought heavy rains and damaging winds to a wide swath of the Midwest and South, authorities said.
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Chippewa Falls community. It looks to reach a pleasant 77 degrees. A 67-degree low is foreca…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Chippewa Falls area. It looks to reach a mild 79 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is …
🎧 Listen now for a discussion on the location of and history behind Tornado Alley.
About 60 Americans die a year from lightning strikes, but 4 to 5 times as many survive, although injuries can be serious. Here's what you need to know.
This evening in Chippewa Falls: Partly cloudy skies early. Showers and a possible thunderstorm developing later at night. Storms may contain s…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 96 though it will…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 85 degrees. A 71-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, bu…
Comfortable temperatures, but showers and storms expected today through the weekend across Wisconsin
Not only are scattered showers and storms in the forecast for Friday, but rain chances will be sticking around throughout the weekend. Find out when rain is most likely in our updated forecast.