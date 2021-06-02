For the drive home in Chippewa Falls: Partly cloudy. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, Chippewa Falls folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 85 degrees. 62 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. There is a moderately high UV index expected Thursday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Chippewa Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit chippewa.com for more weather updates.
Jun. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures will be warm Monday in Chippewa Falls. It should reach a pleasant 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with …
Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a moderate 67 degrees. A 45-degree low is forecasted. It should be …
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Chippewa Falls area. It looks like it will be a mild 62 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 4…
Chippewa Falls people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tempera…
This evening's outlook for Chippewa Falls: Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low near 35F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Friday's forecast i…
Today's temperature in Chippewa Falls will be warm. It looks like it will be a mild 77 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 58 degre…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Chippewa Falls area Thursday. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 48 degrees. We'll see a low temperatu…
Chippewa Falls's evening forecast: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low around 45F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, temperatures in the 60s are expe…
This evening's outlook for Chippewa Falls: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening becoming more widespread overnight. Low 64F. Winds SSW a…
This evening in Chippewa Falls: A few clouds. Low 48F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be warm Monday in Chippewa Falls. It should…