This evening in Chippewa Falls: A mostly clear sky. Low 46F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Folks in the Chippewa Falls area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 69 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 47 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit chippewa.com.
Jun. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls
