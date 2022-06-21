 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Jun. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls

Tonight's weather conditions in Chippewa Falls: A few clouds. Low 62F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach a balmy 83 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 58 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Chippewa Falls area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit chippewa.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News