Tonight's weather conditions in Chippewa Falls: A few clouds. Low 62F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach a balmy 83 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 58 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Chippewa Falls area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit chippewa.com for more weather updates.
Jun. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls
Related to this story
Most Popular
Watch now: Extreme heat across southern and eastern Wisconsin Tuesday with a small chance of severe storms
Feels like temps in the triple digits will be common across the southeastern half of Wisconsin today. A cold front arriving in the late afternoon and evening could generate a couple severe storms.
Heat will peak in the northwestern part of the state today, but will get worse for much of southern Wisconsin Tuesday. As a cold front moves in, a few severe storms can't be ruled out Tuesday evening.
Chippewa Falls folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 95. Today has the m…
The two adults were still missing after they were swept away in the drainage ditch following severe thunderstorms that brought heavy rains and damaging winds to a wide swath of the Midwest and South, authorities said.
For the drive home in Chippewa Falls: Mainly clear. Low 71F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Monday, Chippewa Falls folks should be prepared for high…
🎧 Listen now for a discussion on the location of and history behind Tornado Alley.
Watch now: Extreme heat today with a small chance of severe storms, greater severe threat Wednesday in Wisconsin
Very hot and humid for many across the state today. A couple severe storms can't be ruled out this evening, but the greater chance arrives Wednesday with a cold front. Here's the latest information.
For the drive home in Chippewa Falls: Generally fair. Low 76F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperature…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Chippewa Falls area. It looks to reach a mild 79 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is …
About 60 Americans die a year from lightning strikes, but 4 to 5 times as many survive, although injuries can be serious. Here's what you need to know.