Jun. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls

Tonight's weather conditions in Chippewa Falls: Mostly clear skies. Low 54F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, Chippewa Falls folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 69 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The sunshine will be intense Wednesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Chippewa Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on chippewa.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.